The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is QVIDTVM Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

QVIDTVM Management LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,168 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.4% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 70.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.21. 2,814,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

