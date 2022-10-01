The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.04).
RTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Transactions at The Restaurant Group
In related news, insider Andy C. Hornby bought 376,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29). In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Andy C. Hornby acquired 376,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 49,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56).
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
