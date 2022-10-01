The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,277.30

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,277.30 ($15.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($15.59). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.59), with a volume of 8,065 shares changing hands.

The Vitec Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,290 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,277.36. The firm has a market cap of £596.66 million and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

About The Vitec Group

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

