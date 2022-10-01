The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.48).

The Weir Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,406.50 ($16.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.98. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40).

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

About The Weir Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

