The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEGRY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,042.50.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

