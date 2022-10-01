Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Increased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 603.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific
In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE TMO traded down $9.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $563.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.