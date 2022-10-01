TheStreet Lowers Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 126.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

