Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

