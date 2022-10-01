Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $31.00.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
