tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Friday, August 26th.

tinyBuild Stock Up 2.5 %

TBLD opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.24. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.50 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £246.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,025.00.

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

