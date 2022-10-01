TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 18,247,559 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

