Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 2,167 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.10 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

