Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP opened at $134.91 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

