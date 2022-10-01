Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $216.53 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.83%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

