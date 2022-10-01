Tower Bridge Advisors Has $691,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 196,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.67.

NYSE:PH opened at $242.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.62. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

