Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.