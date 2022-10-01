Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 4,695 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 99,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $139.34 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

