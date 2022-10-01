Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 550 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

OTIS opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.