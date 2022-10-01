Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 950 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

