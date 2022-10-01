Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Shares of BA opened at $121.08 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

