Tpg Gp A LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Tpg Gp A LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,832,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920,717 shares during the period. Cushman & Wakefield accounts for 8.2% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned 15.44% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $530,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $38,190,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 951,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after acquiring an additional 701,654 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 1,674,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,264. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

