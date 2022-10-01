TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,595 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $22,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $524.82. 339,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,274. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $599.66. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.08.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

