Truist Financial Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on META. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.02.

Shares of META opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $364.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.00.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,175 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

