Truist Financial Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $136.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.18.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.