Trustpad Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (TPAD)

Trustpad (TPAD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Trustpad has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trustpad coin can now be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trustpad has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trustpad alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004615 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.87 or 0.01620572 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Trustpad Profile

Trustpad is a coin. Its launch date was April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 coins. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trustpad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform enabling projects to raise capital and promise safety to early-stage investors. Stake TrustPad tokens to get priority access to promising projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trustpad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trustpad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trustpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trustpad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.