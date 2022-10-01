U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,177 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 3.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $202,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 9,457,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,522. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

