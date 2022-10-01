U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.