Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Ubex has a market capitalization of $104,080.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00088879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00066388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007869 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

