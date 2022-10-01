UBS Group Lowers Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $62.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

