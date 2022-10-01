UCoin (UCOIN) Price Down 7.3% This Week

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One UCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 and $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UCoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003120 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010963 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00145937 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.02 or 0.01815398 BTC.
UCoin Profile
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UCoin
Receive News & Updates for UCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.