UCROWDME (UCM) Price Tops $0.0005

UCROWDME (UCM) traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One UCROWDME coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. UCROWDME has a total market cap of $19,061.15 and approximately $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UCROWDME

UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UCROWDME is medium.com/@OfficialUCROWDME. UCROWDME’s official website is ucrowdme.com.

Buying and Selling UCROWDME

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCROWDME directly using U.S. dollars.

