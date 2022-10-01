UniDex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39,531.00 (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. UniDex has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniDex coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniDex has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniDex Profile

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars.

