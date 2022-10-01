Unido EP Price Down 11.4% This Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $686,130.66 and approximately $46,167.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unido EP

Unido EP (CRYPTO:UDO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unido EP is https://reddit.com/r/Unidocore.

Unido EP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unido is designed to enable enterprises and institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers and digital banks to seamlessly manage and invest in DeFi and Crypto Markets. UDO is the utility token that lies at the heart of Unido Ecosystem, functioning as the payment system for using the Unido product range. Beyond system access, UDO token holders will be able to actively participate in governance DAO voting on matters which affect the ecosystem, in addition to earning UDO tokens as a reward for staking and yield farming. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

