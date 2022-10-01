Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.79 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $62.41 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00032371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00089058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00066599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

