Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72,159 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

UNP traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.29.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

