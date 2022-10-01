Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $61,776.39 on Exchanges

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $61,776.39 or 3.20402167 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $18.59 million and $1,940.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 301 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

