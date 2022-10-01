Unistake (UNISTAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,769.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $15,769.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unistake is unistake.com.

Unistake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision.”

