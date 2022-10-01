United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.28

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$97.28 and traded as low as C$95.00. United Co.s shares last traded at C$95.00, with a volume of 216 shares.

United Co.s Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.94.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

United Co.s Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.82%.

(Get Rating)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.