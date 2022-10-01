United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 1.2% Higher

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.64 ($0.02). 396,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,271,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

United Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £10.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.

Get United Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Dunne bought 585,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £40,971.56 ($49,506.48).

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.