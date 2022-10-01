United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 746.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average is $188.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $160.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

