United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $270.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

