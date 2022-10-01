Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.40 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.