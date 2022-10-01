UnMarshal Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. UnMarshal has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $338,060.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnMarshal is unmarshal.io.

UnMarshal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

