Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.26

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 101614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.