Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.82 million.

Upwork Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.62. 867,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,521 shares of company stock worth $866,904 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 387,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Upwork by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Upwork by 26.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

