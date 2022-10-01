Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $318,990.00

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $396.75 million and $318,990.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00051310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

