Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. 6,832,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

