Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,466 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,303,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,367 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.