Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centene by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Centene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,697,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

