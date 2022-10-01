Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.29. 1,072,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,518. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.