Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,191 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $298,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

